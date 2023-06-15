Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) has gone down by -16.51% for the week, with a -6.93% drop in the past month and a 30.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.70% for CODA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.82% for CODA’s stock, with a 16.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) Right Now?

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CODA is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CODA is $12.00, which is $2.81 above the current price. The public float for CODA is 4.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CODA on June 15, 2023 was 32.19K shares.

CODA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) has decreased by -17.19 when compared to last closing price of 9.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CODA Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares sank -7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODA fell by -16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Coda Octopus Group Inc. saw 19.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODA starting from CUNNINGHAM BLAIR GRAEME, who sale 10,679 shares at the price of $8.01 back on Apr 21. After this action, CUNNINGHAM BLAIR GRAEME now owns 24,298 shares of Coda Octopus Group Inc., valued at $85,539 using the latest closing price.

CUNNINGHAM BLAIR GRAEME, the President of Technology of Coda Octopus Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $7.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that CUNNINGHAM BLAIR GRAEME is holding 24,298 shares at $23,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.51 for the present operating margin

+68.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coda Octopus Group Inc. stands at +19.35. The total capital return value is set at 11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.19. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.