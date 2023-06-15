Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) by analysts is $5.67, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for CLSD is 53.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CLSD was 165.11K shares.

CLSD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) has jumped by 5.56 compared to previous close of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLSD’s Market Performance

Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) has experienced a 5.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.30% rise in the past month, and a 35.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for CLSD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.18% for CLSD’s stock, with a 9.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CLSD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLSD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

CLSD Trading at 19.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +27.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSD rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1495. In addition, Clearside Biomedical Inc. saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSD starting from Ciulla Thomas, who sale 13,700 shares at the price of $1.47 back on Jan 20. After this action, Ciulla Thomas now owns 291,890 shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc., valued at $20,139 using the latest closing price.

LASEZKAY GEORGE M, the CEO of Clearside Biomedical Inc., sale 20,030 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that LASEZKAY GEORGE M is holding 484,577 shares at $29,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2281.61 for the present operating margin

+73.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearside Biomedical Inc. stands at -2482.82. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.65. Equity return is now at value -242.30, with -75.80 for asset returns.

Based on Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD), the company’s capital structure generated 332.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.88. Total debt to assets is 68.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 329.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 65.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.