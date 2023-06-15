Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.97 in relation to its previous close of 1.26. However, the company has experienced a -5.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for CTXR is 133.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTXR on June 15, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

CTXR’s Market Performance

The stock of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has seen a -5.47% decrease in the past week, with a -5.47% drop in the past month, and a 17.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for CTXR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.68% for CTXR’s stock, with a 1.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1880. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 53.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.49. Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.