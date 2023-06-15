Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has dropped by -0.01 compared to previous close of 335.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that Charter Earnings Missed Estimates. Why The Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is above average at 10.99x. The 36-month beta value for CHTR is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHTR is $456.90, which is $111.8 above than the current price. The public float for CHTR is 99.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CHTR on June 15, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a -0.43% decrease in the past week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month, and a -1.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for CHTR’s stock, with a -6.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHTR Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $333.48. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Rutledge Thomas, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $383.64 back on Feb 22. After this action, Rutledge Thomas now owns 17,493 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $11,509,350 using the latest closing price.

Miron Steven A, the Director of Charter Communications Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $384.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Miron Steven A is holding 9,173 shares at $960,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 52.30, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.