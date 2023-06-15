Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB)’s stock price has soared by 16.76 in relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is $12.50, which is $10.91 above the current market price. The public float for CLRB is 8.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLRB on June 15, 2023 was 37.49K shares.

CLRB’s Market Performance

CLRB stock saw an increase of 15.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 51.45% and a quarterly increase of 37.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.39% for CLRB’s stock, with a 0.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLRB Trading at 37.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +50.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRB rose by +15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6500. In addition, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. saw 22.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRB

The total capital return value is set at -116.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.10. Equity return is now at value -247.10, with -152.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.