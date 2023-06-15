CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) has increased by 5.79 when compared to last closing price of 1.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CBAT is at 2.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CBAT is $10.00, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for CBAT is 64.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume for CBAT on June 15, 2023 was 166.68K shares.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAT’s stock has seen a 4.07% increase for the week, with a 65.35% rise in the past month and a 31.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.29% for CBAT’s stock, with a 19.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBAT Trading at 41.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +60.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0291. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw 29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.06 for the present operating margin

+7.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stands at -3.80. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.