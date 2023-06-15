CarMax Inc. (KMX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KMX is $67.36, which is -$10.2 below the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.35% of that float. The average trading volume for KMX on June 15, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

KMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) has decreased by -1.13 when compared to last closing price of 80.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that CarMax Picks the Profit Lane

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX’s stock has risen by 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.16% and a quarterly rise of 34.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for CarMax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.07% for KMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.97% for the last 200 days.

KMX Trading at 11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.97. In addition, CarMax Inc. saw 30.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Nash William D, who purchase 8,220 shares at the price of $60.98 back on Dec 30. After this action, Nash William D now owns 165,128 shares of CarMax Inc., valued at $501,256 using the latest closing price.

Cafritz Diane L, the EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of CarMax Inc., sale 15,555 shares at $94.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Cafritz Diane L is holding 4,988 shares at $1,473,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarMax Inc. stands at +1.63. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarMax Inc. (KMX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.