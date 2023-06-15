California Resources Corporation (CRC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CRC stock has gone up by 1.47%, with a monthly gain of 6.05% and a quarterly surge of 17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for California Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.84% for CRC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is 3.20x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is $53.00, which is $11.59 above the current market price. The public float for CRC is 70.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% of that float. On June 15, 2023, CRC’s average trading volume was 745.68K shares.

CRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) has surged by 0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 41.93, but the company has seen a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

CRC Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.09. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw -2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRC starting from Roby William B, who purchase 103 shares at the price of $45.23 back on Sep 06. After this action, Roby William B now owns 41,892 shares of California Resources Corporation, valued at $4,659 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.56 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at +16.08. The total capital return value is set at 55.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 54.60, with 25.00 for asset returns.

Based on California Resources Corporation (CRC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 16.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of California Resources Corporation (CRC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.