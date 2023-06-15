Bruker Corporation (BRKR): A Technical Analysis

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is $86.40, which is $15.2 above the current market price. The public float for BRKR is 98.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRKR on June 15, 2023 was 887.13K shares.

BRKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) has decreased by -2.62 when compared to last closing price of 74.87.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRKR’s Market Performance

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has seen a -1.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.79% decline in the past month and a -0.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for BRKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for BRKR’s stock, with a 6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BRKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

BRKR Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKR fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.30. In addition, Bruker Corporation saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKR starting from Kastner Marc A, who sale 11,146 shares at the price of $75.22 back on May 19. After this action, Kastner Marc A now owns 8,051 shares of Bruker Corporation, valued at $838,402 using the latest closing price.

LAUKIEN FRANK H, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Bruker Corporation, sale 14,625 shares at $73.11 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that LAUKIEN FRANK H is holding 38,180,634 shares at $1,069,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.16 for the present operating margin

+51.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruker Corporation stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.67. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bruker Corporation (BRKR), the company’s capital structure generated 114.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.28. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.