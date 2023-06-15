Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) has plunged by -0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 16.47, but the company has seen a -0.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Right Now?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.39x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNL is 160.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of BNL was 952.11K shares.

BNL’s Market Performance

BNL stock saw an increase of -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.99% and a quarterly increase of -4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.50% for BNL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BNL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BNL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $27 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2021.

BNL Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.95. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNL starting from Albano Ryan M, who purchase 6,200 shares at the price of $16.74 back on Mar 17. After this action, Albano Ryan M now owns 157,297 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc., valued at $103,800 using the latest closing price.

Moragne John David, the Chief Executive Officer of Broadstone Net Lease Inc., purchase 5,982 shares at $16.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Moragne John David is holding 152,256 shares at $100,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.71 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stands at +8.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 36.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 235.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.