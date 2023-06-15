Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stock Showcases 7.58% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has gone up by 2.33% for the week, with a 13.93% rise in the past month and a 17.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.02% for BAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.58% for BAH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAH is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BAH is $114.90, which is $8.37 above the current price. The public float for BAH is 129.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAH on June 15, 2023 was 944.36K shares.

BAH) stock’s latest price update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 106.28, however, the company has experienced a 2.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

BAH Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.00. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Laben Nancy, who sale 4,117 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Laben Nancy now owns 32,614 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $432,285 using the latest closing price.

ROZANSKI HORACIO, the President and CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 44,690 shares at $103.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that ROZANSKI HORACIO is holding 633,401 shares at $4,624,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.30 for the present operating margin

+21.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +2.91. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.