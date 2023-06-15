Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR) has increased by 10.74 when compared to last closing price of 2.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BMR is 12.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMR on June 15, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

BMR’s Market Performance

BMR stock saw an increase of -5.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 93.15% and a quarterly increase of -3.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.60% for Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.68% for BMR’s stock, with a 27.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMR Trading at 45.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares surge +86.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMR fell by -5.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Beamr Imaging Ltd. saw -18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

+95.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beamr Imaging Ltd. stands at -43.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.