Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSBR is at 0.84.

The public float for BSBR is 3.27B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for BSBR on June 15, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BSBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 6.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSBR’s Market Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has experienced a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month, and a 25.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for BSBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for BSBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSBR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BSBR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BSBR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

BSBR Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. saw 18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.