Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.42 in comparison to its previous close of 1.41, however, the company has experienced a 2.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) by analysts is $1.27, which is -$0.16 below the current market price. The public float for BKKT is 72.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.31% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of BKKT was 1.42M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

The stock of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has seen a 2.88% increase in the past week, with a 11.72% rise in the past month, and a 23.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for BKKT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.31% for BKKT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4185. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $1.41 back on May 18. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 6,044,254 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $77,572 using the latest closing price.

D’Annunzio Marc, the General Counsel & Secretary of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 50,237 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that D’Annunzio Marc is holding 754,956 shares at $68,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. Equity return is now at value -238.80, with -55.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.