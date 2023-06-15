Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) has decreased by -6.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JG is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JG is $8.13, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for JG is 92.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for JG on June 15, 2023 was 150.80K shares.

JG’s Market Performance

JG’s stock has seen a -2.32% decrease for the week, with a -16.70% drop in the past month and a -52.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for Aurora Mobile Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.31% for JG stock, with a simple moving average of -59.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for JG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.07 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

JG Trading at -23.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JG fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3085. In addition, Aurora Mobile Limited saw -55.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.49 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Mobile Limited stands at -32.53. Equity return is now at value -65.70, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.