Assessing the Risk and Potential of Veeva Systems Inc.’s (VEEV) Stock

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has gone up by 2.92% for the week, with a 10.10% rise in the past month and a 13.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.86% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.68% for VEEV’s stock, with a 12.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is above average at 54.07x. The 36-month beta value for VEEV is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VEEV is $208.29, which is $16.41 above than the current price. The public float for VEEV is 139.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on June 15, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.85 in relation to its previous close of 190.86. However, the company has experienced a 2.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $226 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.56. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 160 shares at the price of $189.22 back on Jun 12. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 16,942 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $30,275 using the latest closing price.

Cabral Timothy S, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 12,036 shares at $200.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Cabral Timothy S is holding 71,078 shares at $2,407,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.