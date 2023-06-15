Assessing the Risk and Potential of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) Stock

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has seen a 0.64% increase in the past week, with a 16.90% gain in the past month, and a 25.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.14% for CCCS stock, with a simple moving average of 20.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 244.44x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCCS is $11.70, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for CCCS is 602.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for CCCS on June 15, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

CCCS) stock’s latest price update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 11.05. However, the company has seen a 0.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

CCCS Trading at 14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +14.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.63. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Christo Rodney, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Jun 05. After this action, Christo Rodney now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $140,878 using the latest closing price.

Herb Brian, the of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 97,459 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Herb Brian is holding 192,120 shares at $1,079,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.