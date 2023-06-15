Arrival’s (ARVL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ARVL stock has gone down by -19.19%, with a monthly gain of 8.60% and a quarterly plunge of -70.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.02% for Arrival The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.94% for ARVL’s stock, with a -87.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARVL is 2.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARVL is $268.44, which is -$0.9 below the current price. The public float for ARVL is 6.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARVL on June 15, 2023 was 664.41K shares.

ARVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) has dropped by -6.98 compared to previous close of 2.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/30/22 that Arrival Stock Soars as Microfactory Builds First Electric Van

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

ARVL Trading at -28.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares surge +17.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL fell by -19.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Arrival saw -69.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrival (ARVL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.