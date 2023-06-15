Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.89 in comparison to its previous close of 0.27, however, the company has experienced a -6.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) is $2.00, which is $9.74 above the current market price. The public float for ARDS is 24.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARDS on June 15, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

ARDS’s Market Performance

The stock of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has seen a -6.39% decrease in the past week, with a 29.43% rise in the past month, and a -30.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.60% for ARDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.54% for ARDS’s stock, with a -65.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ARDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on February 19th of the previous year 2020.

ARDS Trading at 16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +25.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDS fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2464. In addition, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -77.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-970.33 for the present operating margin

+84.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -982.56. Equity return is now at value 101.60, with -222.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.