Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS)’s stock price has plunge by -3.83relation to previous closing price of 20.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCUS is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is $43.08, which is $23.48 above the current market price. The public float for RCUS is 51.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.89% of that float. On June 15, 2023, RCUS’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS stock saw an increase of -4.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.41% and a quarterly increase of 15.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for RCUS’s stock, with a -12.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

RCUS Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.70. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc. saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Goeltz II Robert C., who sale 4,049 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Jun 07. After this action, Goeltz II Robert C. now owns 59,392 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc., valued at $81,142 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc., sale 8,729 shares at $16.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 406,217 shares at $146,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.00 for the present operating margin

+87.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stands at -238.39. The total capital return value is set at -32.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.83. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.44. Total debt to assets is 8.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.