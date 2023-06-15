Home  »  Companies   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VIQ Solut...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

The 36-month beta value for VQS is also noteworthy at -0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VQS is $1.75, The public float for VQS is 27.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of VQS on June 15, 2023 was 796.11K shares.

VQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) has jumped by 29.24 compared to previous close of 0.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VQS’s Market Performance

VQS’s stock has risen by 32.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.65% and a quarterly rise of 10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.06% for VIQ Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.60% for VQS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.14% for the last 200 days.

VQS Trading at 12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares surge +41.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS rose by +33.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2485. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc. saw 26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -26.62 for the present operating margin
  • +34.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc. stands at -18.99. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

