Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

The 36-month beta value for STAF is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STAF is $10.00, which is $9.28 above than the current price. The public float for STAF is 2.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume of STAF on June 15, 2023 was 45.00K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

STAF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) has jumped by 8.11 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STAF’s Market Performance

STAF’s stock has fallen by -15.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.98% and a quarterly drop of -52.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.43% for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.95% for STAF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -69.06% for the last 200 days.

STAF Trading at -38.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares sank -36.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAF fell by -9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9637. In addition, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. saw -74.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stands at -6.94. Equity return is now at value -100.30, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.