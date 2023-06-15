Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

The 36-month beta value for PPSI is also noteworthy at 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PPSI is $12.00, which is $4.53 above than the current price. The public float for PPSI is 7.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume of PPSI on June 15, 2023 was 151.64K shares.

PPSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) has increased by 13.62 when compared to last closing price of 6.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PPSI’s Market Performance

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has experienced a 15.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.24% rise in the past month, and a 168.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.54% for PPSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.75% for PPSI’s stock, with a 108.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPSI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PPSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPSI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2015.

PPSI Trading at 36.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +42.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPSI rose by +15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. saw 178.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPSI starting from MAZUREK NATHAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Dec 13. After this action, MAZUREK NATHAN now owns 1,900,859 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., valued at $27,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.92 for the present operating margin

+16.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stands at -13.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.