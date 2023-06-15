Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is above average at 7.72x. The 36-month beta value for PNFP is also noteworthy at 1.10.

The public float for PNFP is 74.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume of PNFP on June 15, 2023 was 780.61K shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 57.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/21 that Koss, JPMorgan, Plug Power, Delta: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PNFP’s Market Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 14.70% gain in the past month and a -0.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for PNFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.72% for PNFP’s stock, with a -20.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNFP Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +17.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.51. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who sale 24,168 shares at the price of $73.38 back on Mar 01. After this action, MCCABE ROBERT A JR now owns 302,071 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $1,773,539 using the latest closing price.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR, the CHAIRMAN of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 3 shares at $82.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that MCCABE ROBERT A JR is holding 306,249 shares at $247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.