Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) is above average at 7.20x. The 36-month beta value for FRME is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRME is $37.17, which is $8.8 above than the current price. The public float for FRME is 58.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of FRME on June 15, 2023 was 255.08K shares.

FRME) stock’s latest price update

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 28.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRME’s Market Performance

First Merchants Corporation (FRME) has seen a -1.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.26% gain in the past month and a -22.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for FRME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.28% for FRME’s stock, with a -23.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRME stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FRME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRME in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $50 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

FRME Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRME fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.89. In addition, First Merchants Corporation saw -30.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRME starting from Lehman Gary, who sale 1,465 shares at the price of $40.09 back on Mar 03. After this action, Lehman Gary now owns 45,010 shares of First Merchants Corporation, valued at $58,732 using the latest closing price.

FLUHLER STEPHAN, the Chief Information Officer of First Merchants Corporation, sale 3,174 shares at $44.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that FLUHLER STEPHAN is holding 22,576 shares at $140,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Merchants Corporation stands at +31.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.33. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on First Merchants Corporation (FRME), the company’s capital structure generated 65.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.69. Total debt to assets is 7.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, First Merchants Corporation (FRME) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.