Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Exscientia plc (EXAI)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXAI is $14.75, which is $7.81 above than the current price. The public float for EXAI is 102.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on June 15, 2023 was 364.61K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.97 in comparison to its previous close of 7.46, however, the company has experienced a -10.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI’s stock has fallen by -10.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.82% and a quarterly rise of 4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.71% for Exscientia plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for EXAI’s stock, with a 3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares surge +29.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 30.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.