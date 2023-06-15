Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Equillium Inc. (EQ)

The 36-month beta value for EQ is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EQ is $6.38, which is $5.68 above than the current price. The public float for EQ is 23.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume of EQ on June 15, 2023 was 148.35K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EQ) stock’s latest price update

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQ’s Market Performance

Equillium Inc. (EQ) has experienced a 9.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.97% rise in the past month, and a 16.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.64% for EQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.11% for EQ’s stock, with a -44.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQ stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQ in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

EQ Trading at 8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQ rose by +9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6467. In addition, Equillium Inc. saw -33.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQ starting from Keyes Jason A, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Aug 29. After this action, Keyes Jason A now owns 77,720 shares of Equillium Inc., valued at $19,810 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.65 for the present operating margin

+99.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equillium Inc. stands at -396.14. Equity return is now at value -89.30, with -44.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Equillium Inc. (EQ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.