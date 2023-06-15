Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) is above average at 21.06x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BAER is 11.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of BAER on June 15, 2023 was 88.50K shares.

BAER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER) has dropped by -16.50 compared to previous close of 7.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAER’s Market Performance

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has seen a -22.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.60% gain in the past month and a 34.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.54% for BAER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for BAER’s stock, with a -16.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAER Trading at 20.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAER fell by -22.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. saw -35.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.78 for the present operating margin

+24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. stands at -707.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. (BAER) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.