Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is above average at 158.82x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATAT is $210.98, which is $11.05 above than the current price. The public float for ATAT is 106.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ATAT on June 15, 2023 was 305.35K shares.

ATAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) has increased by 4.58 when compared to last closing price of 17.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATAT’s Market Performance

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has experienced a 18.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.93% drop in the past month, and a -24.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for ATAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.48% for ATAT’s stock, with a -12.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28.30 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

ATAT Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +16.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.09. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.