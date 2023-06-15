Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Anterix Inc. (ATEX)

The 36-month beta value for ATEX is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATEX is 17.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ATEX on June 15, 2023 was 152.35K shares.

ATEX) stock’s latest price update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX)’s stock price has soared by 6.07 in relation to previous closing price of 32.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATEX’s Market Performance

ATEX’s stock has risen by 2.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.29% and a quarterly rise of 11.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Anterix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.45% for ATEX’s stock, with a 3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ATEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATEX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the previous year 2021.

ATEX Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEX rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.75. In addition, Anterix Inc. saw 8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEX starting from OBRIEN MORGAN E, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Mar 13. After this action, OBRIEN MORGAN E now owns 26,947 shares of Anterix Inc., valued at $1,351,973 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Robert Harris, the President and CEO of Anterix Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $29.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Schwartz Robert Harris is holding 101,373 shares at $74,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4423.43 for the present operating margin

-34.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anterix Inc. stands at -3461.16. The total capital return value is set at -23.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.37. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Anterix Inc. (ATEX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 317.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Anterix Inc. (ATEX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.