An In-Depth Look at Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock Performance

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a 2.95% increase in the past week, with a -1.04% drop in the past month, and a 7.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for YUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for YUM’s stock, with a 8.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 31.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $148.25, which is $12.12 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 277.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On June 15, 2023, YUM’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.27relation to previous closing price of 135.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that The Long Fight Over ‘Taco Tuesday’

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.38. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,920 shares at the price of $138.90 back on May 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $544,488 using the latest closing price.

Catlett Scott, the Chief Legal &Franchise Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 2,553 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Catlett Scott is holding 11,724 shares at $357,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.