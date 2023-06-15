An In-Depth Look at YETI Holdings Inc.’s (YETI) Stock Performance

The stock of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has gone down by -2.79% for the week, with a -11.44% drop in the past month and a -4.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for YETI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for YETI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YETI is 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for YETI is $48.21, which is $11.22 above the current price. The public float for YETI is 85.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YETI on June 15, 2023 was 988.61K shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 36.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Yeti Recalls 1.9 Million Coolers and Cases Over Magnet Ingestion Risks

YETI Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.45. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw -10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.