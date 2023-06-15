An In-Depth Look at Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s (ASPS) Stock Performance

In the past week, ASPS stock has gone up by 10.87%, with a monthly gain of 29.04% and a quarterly surge of 10.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.53% for ASPS’s stock, with a -34.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASPS is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASPS is $18.00, which is $12.49 above than the current price. The public float for ASPS is 9.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.94% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPS on June 15, 2023 was 113.48K shares.

ASPS) stock’s latest price update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 5.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPS stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ASPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $30 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2020.

ASPS Trading at 26.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +32.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPS rose by +10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. saw -41.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPS starting from Deer Park Road Management Comp, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Feb 14. After this action, Deer Park Road Management Comp now owns 4,236,899 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Shepro William B, the Chairman and CEO of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., purchase 40,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Shepro William B is holding 603,829 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.44 for the present operating margin

+9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stands at -33.15. Equity return is now at value 49.70, with -26.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.