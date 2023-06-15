Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) has increased by 7.83 when compared to last closing price of 47.94.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) Right Now?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPH is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPH is $50.50, which is -$7.36 below the current price. The public float for AMPH is 37.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPH on June 15, 2023 was 404.08K shares.

AMPH’s Market Performance

AMPH stock saw an increase of 12.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.39% and a quarterly increase of 37.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.44% for AMPH’s stock, with a 54.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

AMPH Trading at 23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.62. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 84.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from Zhou Rong, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.24 back on Jun 13. After this action, Zhou Rong now owns 88,313 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $241,200 using the latest closing price.

PETERS WILLIAM J, the CFO, EVP & Treasurer of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $46.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that PETERS WILLIAM J is holding 105,603 shares at $509,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.62. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.