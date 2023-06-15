Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) by analysts is $1.04, The public float for USAS is 210.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of USAS was 427.88K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

USAS) stock’s latest price update

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS)’s stock price has dropped by -1.05 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

USAS’s Market Performance

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has seen a -8.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.00% decline in the past month and a -14.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for USAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.80% for USAS’s stock, with a -25.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USAS Trading at -22.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4179. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation saw -33.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.06 for the present operating margin

-17.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stands at -51.98. The total capital return value is set at -19.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.08.

Based on Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.01. Total debt to assets is 8.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.