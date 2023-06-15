Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) has increased by 6.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) by analysts is $286.10, The public float for CYTO is 6.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of CYTO was 2.34M shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has seen a 2.29% increase in the past week, with a -13.51% drop in the past month, and a -39.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.06% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.60% for CYTO’s stock, with a -78.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -22.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8352. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. saw -83.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stands at -8680.31. Equity return is now at value -326.70, with -156.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.