Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has plunged by -0.29 when compared to previous closing price of 40.76, but the company has seen a 2.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) is above average at 42.07x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ALGM is $51.33, which is $10.69 above than the current price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on June 15, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

The stock of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month, and a -8.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for ALGM’s stock, with a 19.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

ALGM Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.16. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 35.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.