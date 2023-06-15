Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BIRD is $2.06, which is $0.6 above than the current price. The public float for BIRD is 92.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. The average trading volume of BIRD on June 15, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

BIRD) stock’s latest price update

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD)’s stock price has plunge by 5.26relation to previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Allbirds’ Earnings Disappointed. The Stock Is Plummeting.

BIRD’s Market Performance

BIRD’s stock has risen by 3.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.53% and a quarterly rise of 32.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for Allbirds Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.74% for BIRD stock, with a simple moving average of -42.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRD stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BIRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRD in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

BIRD Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRD rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2502. In addition, Allbirds Inc. saw -42.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIRD starting from Vernachio Joseph, who sale 5,132 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jun 02. After this action, Vernachio Joseph now owns 368,806 shares of Allbirds Inc., valued at $6,569 using the latest closing price.

LEVITAN DAN, the Director of Allbirds Inc., purchase 1,304 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that LEVITAN DAN is holding 130,487 shares at $1,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIRD

Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -26.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.