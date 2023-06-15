Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) has increased by 13.87 when compared to last closing price of 10.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALDX is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ALDX is $20.13, which is $8.22 above the current market price. The public float for ALDX is 45.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.36% of that float. The average trading volume for ALDX on June 15, 2023 was 945.73K shares.

ALDX’s Market Performance

ALDX’s stock has seen a 0.13% increase for the week, with a 18.81% rise in the past month and a 49.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.85% for ALDX’s stock, with a 62.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2022.

ALDX Trading at 17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. saw 71.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALDX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Aug 10. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,350,085 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., valued at $117,750 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 11,335,085 shares at $750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.03. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.63. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.