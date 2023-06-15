Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.75, however, the company has experienced a 11.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AKAN is 2.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on June 15, 2023 was 863.31K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN stock saw a decrease of 11.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for Akanda Corp. (AKAN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for AKAN’s stock, with a -65.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8044. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -45.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -314.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.