Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has soared by 0.24 in relation to previous closing price of 91.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Akamai Stock Rises on Strong Results As Security And Cloud Units Grow

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is 29.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is $94.99, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 149.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% of that float. On June 15, 2023, AKAM’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen a -0.96% decrease in the past week, with a 7.06% rise in the past month, and a 27.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for AKAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.75% for the last 200 days.

AKAM Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.73. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 9.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 270 shares at the price of $92.80 back on Jun 13. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 90,913 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,056 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 271 shares at $92.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 90,643 shares at $25,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.