Home  »  Business   »  AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Stock: Evaluatin...

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AGBA stock has gone down by -7.88%, with a monthly decline of -13.64% and a quarterly plunge of -8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.17% for AGBA Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for AGBA’s stock, with a -67.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for AGBA is 8.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGBA on June 15, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

AGBA) stock’s latest price update

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.54. However, the company has seen a -7.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGBA Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGBA fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5707. In addition, AGBA Group Holding Limited saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -90.77 for the present operating margin
  • +35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGBA Group Holding Limited stands at -143.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

June 15, 2023 No Comments

The price-to-earnings ratio for SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is above average at 57.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​