AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AGBA stock has gone down by -7.88%, with a monthly decline of -13.64% and a quarterly plunge of -8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.17% for AGBA Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for AGBA’s stock, with a -67.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AGBA is 8.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGBA on June 15, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

AGBA) stock’s latest price update

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.54. However, the company has seen a -7.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGBA Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGBA fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5707. In addition, AGBA Group Holding Limited saw -1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-90.77 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGBA Group Holding Limited stands at -143.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.