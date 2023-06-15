AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has gone down by -6.06% for the week, with a -20.00% drop in the past month and a -47.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.04% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.11% for AWIN’s stock, with a -92.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) is above average at 2.45x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AWIN is $1.00, which is $0.55 above than the current price. The public float for AWIN is 52.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on June 15, 2023 was 156.31K shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.80 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a -6.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AWIN Trading at -35.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5209. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -95.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.