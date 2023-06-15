Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) by analysts is $3.50, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for ADVM is 96.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ADVM was 423.25K shares.

The stock price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) has plunged by -2.04 when compared to previous closing price of 1.47, but the company has seen a -2.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADVM’s Market Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has experienced a -2.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 80.00% rise in the past month, and a 69.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.52% for ADVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.73% for ADVM stock, with a simple moving average of 73.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

ADVM Trading at 50.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.76%, as shares surge +84.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2068. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw 148.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Rubinstein Linda M, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Jun 07. After this action, Rubinstein Linda M now owns 100,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $145,490 using the latest closing price.

Fischer Laurent, the CEO, President and Director of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., sale 41,239 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Fischer Laurent is holding 692,141 shares at $32,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -45.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.