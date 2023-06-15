ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEY is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEY is 8.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On June 15, 2023, AEY’s average trading volume was 57.52K shares.

AEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) has surged by 5.56 when compared to previous closing price of 0.60, but the company has seen a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AEY’s Market Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) has experienced a 1.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.18% drop in the past month, and a -54.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for AEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.16% for AEY’s stock, with a -56.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEY Trading at -24.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEY rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6132. In addition, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. saw -56.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+27.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stands at +0.49. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.