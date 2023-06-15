Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 362.85x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATXG is 33.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ATXG was 449.73K shares.

ATXG) stock’s latest price update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG)’s stock price has plunge by 8.81relation to previous closing price of 0.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATXG’s Market Performance

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has seen a 6.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.25% gain in the past month and a -25.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for ATXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.65% for ATXG’s stock, with a -84.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATXG Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG rose by +5.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7470. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw -26.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.