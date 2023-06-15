8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)’s stock price has plunge by -3.44relation to previous closing price of 4.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $5.33, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EGHT on June 15, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT’s stock has seen a 1.03% increase for the week, with a 19.82% rise in the past month and a -21.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.31% for 8×8 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.92% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $6 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Denny Laurence, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Jun 12. After this action, Denny Laurence now owns 114,002 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $5,850 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Samuel C., the Interim Chief Executive Off. of 8×8 Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Wilson Samuel C. is holding 746,308 shares at $6,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -9.83. Equity return is now at value -71.70, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.