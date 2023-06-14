Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) has dropped by -7.55 compared to previous close of 1.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) by analysts is $8.33, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for YSG is 361.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On June 14, 2023, the average trading volume of YSG was 1.41M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG’s stock has seen a -8.41% decrease for the week, with a 14.63% rise in the past month and a -31.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for Yatsen Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.13% for YSG’s stock, with a -21.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YSG Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9532. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -32.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.06 for the present operating margin

+67.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -22.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.07. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.