Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Stock Observes 2.73% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, XRX stock has gone up by 8.52%, with a monthly gain of 11.66% and a quarterly surge of 4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Xerox Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.59% for XRX’s stock, with a 2.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XRX is 1.72.

The public float for XRX is 145.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRX on June 14, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

XRX) stock’s latest price update

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.67 in relation to its previous close of 15.24. However, the company has experienced a 8.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Xerox CEO Cites Supply Chain and Product Mix Issues in Sharp Outlook Cut

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2022.

XRX Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corporation saw 8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Gueden Jacques-Edouard, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.61 back on Apr 26. After this action, Gueden Jacques-Edouard now owns 28,125 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation, valued at $156,100 using the latest closing price.

Palau Hernandez Margarita, the Director of Xerox Holdings Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Palau Hernandez Margarita is holding 15,500 shares at $155,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.47 for the present operating margin

+30.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.75. Total debt to assets is 34.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.