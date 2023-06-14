What Recent Market Trends Mean for Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) Stock

In the past week, TEF stock has gone down by -4.40%, with a monthly decline of -6.01% and a quarterly plunge of -3.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Telefonica S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.76% for TEF’s stock, with a 0.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Right Now?

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is $4.76, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for TEF is 5.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEF on June 14, 2023 was 899.86K shares.

TEF) stock’s latest price update

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.24 compared to its previous closing price of 4.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TEF Trading at -9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.93 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica S.A. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.76. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica S.A. (TEF), the company’s capital structure generated 315.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.92. Total debt to assets is 50.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.